The search for a COVID-19 vaccine continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the search for a COVID-19 vaccine.
There are dozens of vaccine trials being planned, according to Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom with UAB.
Alabama is continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 - at least 500 cases a day. That is why finding a viable vaccine is extremely important.
Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom specializes in infectious-diseases at UAB. She said there are several vaccine trials that already have thousands of people signed up to be vaccinated.
“30,000 people will get the vaccine and they will be looked at over time to see how many get COVID-19 for those who got vaccine or who got placebo. We are all very encouraged that we have been able to get to the point of enrolling so many people so quickly,” said Dr. Dionne-Odom.
Dr. Dionne-Odom said those vaccinations should begin next month.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.