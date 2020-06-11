Program to weatherize West Alabama homes gets money from the state

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Office of Governor Kay Ivey announced this week more than $3.2 million will be used to weatherize homes for people who need it.
Community Service Programs of West Alabama will get nearly $230,000 to weatherize homes in West Alabama this year. “We do something in the neighborhood of about 50 homes now for all 10 counties,” said Cynthia Burton, the executive director of Community Service Programs of West Alabama.
She confirmed there is already a long waiting list for people who signed up to get assistance.
“The weatherization list , which provides for minor repairs and efficiency to a household is three years long,” Burton added.
According to the Governor’s Office, a priority is given to people with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children. An energy audit is conducted in each home that qualifies for the help to determine the most cost efficient measures. That could include extra insulation in an attic, walls and floor or sealing leaks around doors and windows among others.
Robin Tiggs believes some people in her 19th street neighborhood including her next-door neighbor could really use this kind of help. “I know that there are others out there they need to look into. It would be helpful if they could survey, even if they had to knock door to door to see who is in need,” Tiggs said.
Burton said they should be able to start work on some of those homes after July 1st.
