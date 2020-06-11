Pit reporter reacts to NASCAR’s ban on confederate flags

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve reached another milestone in the world of racing. The bars and stars are no more at NASCAR.
The confederate battle flag will no longer be a staple at NASCAR races and properties.
Pit reporter for NASCAR on FOX, Jamie Little, said this is a huge move for NASCAR, and commends the organization for taking it. She also said it should have happened a long time ago.
“I know it’s part of the sport’s history and part of the roots and just part of the Southern heritage, and I think with what’s going in our world now, people need to open their eyes and open their horizons and we need to allow others in. We need to welcome others, and I think just this simple task of taking down a flag, or not showing up with a confederate flag, is saying we welcome you. Everybody can come and enjoy this time and not feel threatened or uncomfortable,” Little said.
And while the flag may be gone, some believe the symbol won’t erase the exclusive culture.
“You don’t have to push your agenda, your thoughts on somebody else. Just allow them to know, hey that makes me feel uncomfortable. For me, if somebody said that to me, that’s all I need to hear,” Little said.
And that was enough for NASCAR as well.
On Monday, NASCAR’s only Black driver, Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace, Jr. said racetracks should ban confederate flags.
Just two days later NASCAR did just that.
“I think there is such a movement right now that it’s opened a lot of eyes. I think the NASCAR hierarchy has changed. I think that what they do now is they lean on those drivers. Those drivers know that they have an open communication with them now. If they want to see change, they can go talk to the heads at NASCAR and they’re going to listen,” Little said.
Little said she hopes this move will be a step in the right direction toward more inclusivity within NASCAR.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.