Pit reporter reacts to NASCAR’s ban on confederate flags

“I know it’s part of the sport’s history and part of the roots and just part of the Southern heritage, and I think with what’s going in our world now, people need to open their eyes and open their horizons and we need to allow others in. We need to welcome others, and I think just this simple task of taking down a flag, or not showing up with a confederate flag, is saying we welcome you. Everybody can come and enjoy this time and not feel threatened or uncomfortable,” Little said.