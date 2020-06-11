New ‘pawsome’ mural outside of Dog Days of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New images of hope and community in downtown Birmingham Thursday with a little help from man's best friend.
Doggie day care facility "Dog Days of Birmingham" had what they call a "paw paint party."
Dog Days is celebrating ten years of operating downtown.
The paw painting is a way to color the boards that are covering the business after vandals damaged the area following what started as a peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s death.
Lisa McNair, whose sister Denise was one of the four little girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, brought her dog Banjo Thursday. Banjo’s paw print is up in honor of Denise.
McNair said, “It’s sad to see innocent lives are still being taken and I hope the outcry that we continue to see, even weeks after he (George Floyd) was killed, will continue and we will all remember we’re all human beings, we live on the same planet and show love for one another. This sign and what they’ve done is an extension of love and extension of that.”
McNair wore a T-shirt in memory of her sister.
