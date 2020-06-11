Man injured after shooting in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was found injured in Center Point Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a scene in the 2200 block of Greendale Circle around 4:56 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives say they are searching for video and witness.. The incident is still under investigation.

