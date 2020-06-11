FIRST ALERT: Humidity will be lower Thursday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is feeling very nice this morning thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday. It has brought us significantly drier and slightly cooler air. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 60s. A big drop in temperatures compared to yesterday morning where we were in the mid to upper 70s. Northerly winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon will continue to bring us dry and slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine today. Just a reminder that if you plan on being outside for a long period of time to grab some sunscreen. The UV index will be extremely high.
FIRST ALERT FOR COMFORTABLE MORNINGS: The next couple of mornings will feel fantastic and refreshing. I think we will see temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday morning. Morning lows will actually remain slightly below average going into early next week. Our average low temperature for mid June is 67°F.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Friday is shaping up to be another beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow could end up being a little breezy. Latest models are showing northerly winds around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Combination of low humidity and breezy conditions should make it feel comfortable. It should be really nice if you plan on going to Cullman Friday night for the Alan Jackson “Small Town Drive-In” concert.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking very warm and mostly dry. Models are hinting at a tiny rain chance for far east Alabama and west Georgia Saturday evening. For now, I’m keeping us dry. I just don’t think we will have enough humidity and moisture to support an isolated shower. High temperatures this weekend are expected to climb into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
BRIEF COOL DOWN EARLY NEXT WEEK: The latest computer models are hinting at a weak cold front that could move through our area Monday. Temperatures might end up slightly cooler than average with overnight lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday. Humidity levels will once again remain comfortable.
A LOOK AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK: Next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and turning hot! Temperatures will flirt near 90°F by next Wednesday and Thursday. Long range models are hinting at higher humidity levels and warmer temperatures as we head into next weekend. We could be well into the 90s for high temperatures next weekend. A lot can change between now and then. Tropics are expected to remain fairly quiet over the next seven days.
Enjoy the nice weather today!
