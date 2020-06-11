FIRST ALERT: Humidity will be lower Thursday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is feeling very nice this morning thanks to a cold front that moved through yesterday. It has brought us significantly drier and slightly cooler air. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 60s. A big drop in temperatures compared to yesterday morning where we were in the mid to upper 70s. Northerly winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon will continue to bring us dry and slightly cooler temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine today. Just a reminder that if you plan on being outside for a long period of time to grab some sunscreen. The UV index will be extremely high.