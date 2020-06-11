Fatal vehicle crash occurs Wednesday evening in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Highway 11 was blocked between the Chelsea city limits and Kendrick Road on Wednesday evening due to a fatal wreck.
Pelham police say the area between the Grey Oaks subdivision and Dickerson Road was closed for around three hours. The wreck occurred on Highway 11 at Parsons Drive. One fatality was confirmed.
Officers say they will be conducting a follow-up investigation in the next few days.
Check back for details as we gather additional information.
