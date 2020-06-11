Birmingham mayor to launch police review; Will other cities follow?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are addressing calls from the community and across the country for changes in law enforcement. This all comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Mayor Randall Woodfin is promising residents his office would not only look into local police practices but also review all of the city’s budgets before making future financial decisions.
"Every city right now is going to have to figure out what they’re going to pay for and what they aren’t..Birmingham is no different and everything is on the table,” Woodfin said.
We could see more departments being looked into. We reached out to several agencies.
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says for the past 18 months, Hoover PD has been in a review process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). That review provides a top to bottom evaluation of policies, procedures, and protocols. Brocato says this is the proper way to evaluate a law enforcement agency’s performance.
“Once this process is complete, we will have validation by an outside organization of what we already know – that Hoover Police Department is a professional agency that serves our city with excellence and fairness to all parties,” Brocato said.
Brocato went on to say that public safety is top priority and he will not propose major changes to police department funding.
“If there is a need for additional services to the community, we will find strategies to provide those services without depleting our core law enforcement mission,” Brocato said.
We are still waiting to hear back from several other agencies.
Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer tells WBRC he spoke with the city’s police chief Wednesday about reviewing the department’s policies and procedures to make sure they’re up to date. He says they do that from time to time.
