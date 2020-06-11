BCRI to honor activist and scholar Dr. Angela Davis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) will honor human rights activist, scholar, author and Birmingham native Dr. Angela Y. Davis with the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award.
The award honors outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to civil and human rights.
Dr. Davis accepted the award after it was reaffirmed by the Board in 2019.
The virtual event will take place on June 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm central time and will feature a conversation between Dr. Davis and moderator Professor D. Wendy Greene, of Drexel University.
BCRI changed course, decided not to offer the award, and then after discussions decided Davis did deserve the honor.
This is part of BCRI’s statement on the honor for Dr. Davis: Through her activism and scholarship over many decades, Angela Davis has been deeply involved in movements for social justice around the world. Her work as an educator – both at the university level and in the larger public sphere – has always emphasized the importance of building communities united in the struggle for economic, racial and gender justice.
“The Board of Directors of BCRI is proud to confirm the Fred Shuttlesworth award to Dr. Davis. As a daughter of Birmingham, she is richly deserving of this award in the spirit of Rev. Shuttlesworth. She is a champion of civil and human rights and a relentless advocate for freedom for oppressed peoples,” said Isaac M. Cooper, BCRI Board Chairman.
