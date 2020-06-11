2 active duty Navy pilots killed in Dallas County plane crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wednesday afternoon plane crash in rural Dallas County involved two fatalities, not one, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
The reason for the initial discrepancy in the number of victims was not immediately clear.
The victims are being identified as Joshua Fuller and Vincent Segars, both active duty Navy pilots, according to Dallas County authorities.
The small plane the men were flying in crashed off Dallas County Road 138 near the J.B. Hain farming community. Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Piper PA-32, crashed two miles southwest of Craig Field around 4:40 p.m.
Bergen said the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, will determine the probable cause of the crash.
