UAB infectious disease doctor: Current cases of COVID-19 linked to restrictions lifted

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – A study released earlier this week estimates stay-at-home orders prevented millions of cases of COVID-19 nationwide.
“We are, not surprisingly, seeing cases go up as everything starts to reopen,” said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, UAB Medicine. “There is clearly a relationship between reopening and the number of cases that we are seeing.”
Dr. Dionne-Odom is an infectious disease expert and has been studying COVID-19 and its impact since the pandemic began. Alabama is now averaging around 500 cases of COVID-19 and around 5,000 tests per day, she said.
“I don’t think the increase we are seeing now is due to increased testing because that line is flat. What that means is the increase is evidence that there still is community spread in our communities and most counties like I mentioned, that it’s not gone, it’s still out there, that it’s not a problem that we fixed,” explained Dr. Dionne-Odom.
Montgomery County has surpassed Jefferson County in cases of COVID-19 and as of Wednesday afternoon, had more infections than any other county over the last two weeks.
“I think everybody wants to know if this is the result of different local practices put in place, different timing for stay at home orders, different mask ordinances and we don’t have enough data to be sure about that yet,” explained Dr. Dionne-Odom.
“At the end of this, we will be able to say these cities and states had a great response and we think the reduction was directly related to it but right now there is still too much that we are learning about local transmission dynamics.”
More people were hospitalized in Alabama on Wednesday with COVID-19 than any other day, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. While reaching an all-time high, Dr. Dionne-Odom believes overall, the healthcare system is managing.
“We expect, unless there are drastic changes, this sort of slow trend, persistent plateau to continue, and we are still at a place, for the most part, where our ICU capacity is OK. Our hospitals are, some of them are getting overburdened but others still have room. We have more PPE (personal protective equipment) than we had months ago, so if we can stay at this steady state, we would be OK,” said Dr. Dionne-Odom.
“The worry is that if the cases start to increase too rapidly, or certain hospitals get overwhelmed and they have to transfer to others hospitals, that can lead to an overwhelming of the system and we don’t want that to happen because the virus isn’t going anywhere and again, we think it’s going to be with us for the next months and months and months.”
