Traffic concerns about new development at US 280 and I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are reports out of a new development just off Highway 280 across from The Summit shopping center. It will mean a new upscale apartment complex to house almost 300 apartments.
The Birmingham Business Journal has reported Atlanta developers have big plans for the 111 acres of land which include an apartment complex, hiking trails, and businesses interested in the old AT&T Building in the area. The developers are interested in building in the Birmingham market.
If you drive on Highway 280 near the Summit and I-459 daily, you know there is going to be a lot of traffic on the roadway. “It’s very congested. Even through the normal times of the day. There is a lot of traffic going through,” Mekhi Green said.
“Traffic out here man is pretty hectic. That is like most of the time,” Charles Harper said.
Still, drivers are very concerned about the additional traffic along with more people living and working in the area. “I think it will definitely increase this traffic and cause a lot more congestion,” Green said.
So how are drivers going to handle the increased traffic? “I got to go work every day. I will have to tough it out. It won’t be good,” Harper said.
WBRC FOX6 News reached out to the developers and the city of Birmingham about plans to handle the added traffic. So far, both groups have not responded.
The development is expected to be completed in 2022.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.