Texas Southern University approves full scholarship for George Floyd’s daughter

HOUSTON, Tx. (WBRC) - The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honored the memory of George Floyd by approving a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, was from Houston.
The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, approved the scholarship Tuesday, the day of Floyd’s funeral.
“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”
“The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd,” said Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”
This is the full news release posted on TSU’s website.
