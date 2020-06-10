State survey aims to address broadband service gaps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to the coronavirus, many have been forced to work from home while schools were delegated to online learning for the end of their terms.
The state is asking for the public’s input on broadband internet service through a survey with the hopes of addressing service gaps in certain areas.
“Taking this speed survey will help us get the data we need to plan our efforts to help close those service gaps," said Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell.
The state says many Alabama homes and businesses are likely receiving less than 25 megabits per second download speed and three Mbps upload speed, which is the current federal definition of broadband service.
The survey runs a test on your internet’s download and upload speeds and asks questions such as your address and the type of internet service you have.
The information gathered from the survey will help pinpoint the specific areas that lack this coverage.
“This is a quick and easy step you can take to show us if there is a coverage gap in your area. We encourage all Alabama residents and businesses to take the speed survey and help us continue Gov. Kay Ivey’s efforts to grow Alabama’s economy," said Boswell.
The state says your address will not be made public and the information will be used solely for the state’s planning efforts.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.