People denied entry into city council meeting, leaders cite COVID-19 concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of people hoping to attend Tuesday’s Birmingham City Council meeting couldn’t get into the building.
The city council limited the number of people inside, citing concerns about social distancing because of COVID-19.
Many people said they were frustrated they couldn’t come talk about defunding the police department.
This was some of the discussion heard at the end of the meeting : “Who allowed them to come over and take over this meeting? It’s the people’s house! We pay your salary.”
Frustrations hit a peak after people waiting to attend say they were told they could go inside as the meeting was ending, but some didn’t make it inside the building.
At one point the line into city hall stretched out the door, with people gathered around phones *watching* the meeting.
Grace, a medical student said, “We got here with a group of 20 medical students and we were alerted that only 6 of us would be allowed to make it into the meeting. We had 15 people out here who had prepared statements and later we learned they might not be able to speak.”
City council members said they had to limit capacity inside of the council chamber because of COVID-19 restrictions and tried to hear from representatives from groups who hoped to speak.
Councilman William Parker said, “Dealing with COVID and the issues dealing with COVID and as well as being able to have a balance because this is a democracy.”
Council President William Parker did speak with people outside City Hall who wanted to get inside after the council meeting adjourned.
Parker said they may look at other options on where to hold meetings so more people can attend.
