Opelika police investigating allegation that officer used a racial slur
By Alex Jones | June 10, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 2:20 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Command staff at the Opelika Police Department are looking into an allegation made against one of their officers stating that the officer used a racial slur.

An internal investigation was launched immediately by OPD’s Internal Affairs and the Director of Human Resources for the City of Opelika after learning of the allegation into behavior the police department says is “unacceptable” on May 29.

Police say that once the investigation is complete, a course of action will be determined.

They are not commenting on the specifics of the allegation or the investigation.

The Opelika Police Department released a statement saying, in part:

We take this matter seriously. There are police department and city policies that address and expressly forbid this type of behavior. The Opelika Police Department will not tolerate this behavior in any form, and we are fully aware of the sensitivity of this situation. By exhausting every possible investigative angle, we will discover the information we will need to make an informed and fair decision. We are committed to continuing our atmosphere of togetherness, as we are all sworn by our oath to protect and serve every citizen with respect, compassion, and dignity.

