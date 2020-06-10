New study suggests link between blood type and COVID-19; UAB doctor weighs in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Does your blood type determine whether you’re more susceptible to getting COVID-19?
New data from 23andMe, the company that does genetic testing, suggests there’s a correlation between your blood type and how likely it is you’ll get the virus..
The study looked at information from more than 750,000 participants.
So far, preliminary data suggests that O blood type appears to be more protective against the virus when compared to other blood types.
23andMe said there was little difference in likelihood of getting COVID-19 when comparing the other blood types.
“It does look like some of the larger studies are baring this out," said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, UAB assistant professor of infectious diseases. "I would say it’s not conclusive, but I do think there appears to be a relationship between your blood type and who gets severe disease. Why that is? We don’t understand. So a lot more studies to come to really define if it’s a true association and why.”
This study has not been published or peer reviewed. 23andMe is recruiting more people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to enroll in the study.
