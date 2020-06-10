Man buys 4 Pell City officers breakfast at Cracker Barrel

Man pays for Pell City Officers' Breakfast
By WBRC Staff | June 10, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 1:26 PM

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Pell City police officers got free breakfast June 7 thanks to a man who wanted to thank them for their service.

Pell City Sgt. Shenandoah McInnish, Cpl. Barry Wathen and officers Isaiah Johnson and Joshua Wheeler were eating June 7 when a man in the restaurant came over, asked for their tickets and said he was paying for their meals.

The man wouldn’t take no for an answer as he thanked the officers for their public service and wished them a safe day on the job.

The picture from Cracker Barrel has been shared and liked thousands of times on social media.

All four officers joined WBRC Good Day Extra via Facetime Wednesday morning.

