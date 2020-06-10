Yo Mama’s Mac & Cheese
1 16oz bag elbow pasta
1 stick butter sliced in 8 tbsp
4 eggs
1 qt heavy cream
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup Asiago
2 cups shredded Monterey and cheddar cheese
4 oz velvetta cheese
1 tbsp Black pepper
Directions:
Cook pasta as directed on packaging and drain. Add butter to pasta.
In a medium bowl, break eggs and add heavy cream, whip together. Pour over pasta.
Add all cheeses and black pepper.
Bake at 375 for 30-35 minutes
