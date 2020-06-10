Mama’s Mac & Cheese

Yo Mama’s Mac & Cheese

1 16oz bag elbow pasta

1 stick butter sliced in 8 tbsp

4 eggs

1 qt heavy cream

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup Asiago

2 cups shredded Monterey and cheddar cheese

4 oz velvetta cheese

1 tbsp Black pepper

Directions:

Cook pasta as directed on packaging and drain. Add butter to pasta.

In a medium bowl, break eggs and add heavy cream, whip together. Pour over pasta.

Add all cheeses and black pepper.

Bake at 375 for 30-35 minutes

