Lakeshore Premiere Cinema set to re-open later this month

“We’re at a point now that there is so much going on, and I think that we’ve all been kind of stuck at home now for several months and people want a reason to go out," said Shaun Wilson, Director of Lakeshore Premiere Cinema. "People want a reason to go out and watch a movie, and laugh and just take the worries away of the world for a couple hours. So I think once everyone is comfortable about coming back, I think they’re going to come back in droves.”