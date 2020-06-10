Freedom Fiber brings superintendents together to solve distance learning during pandemic

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Freedom Fiber is pulling together its resources, local superintendents and governments to help figure out a way to reach students without internet access.
Freedom Fiber held a meeting Wednesday with superintendents from six school districts to discuss how to improve peoples’ lives through education and it starts with connectivity. Freedom Fiber is a service provided by Tombigbee Communications, a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.
Freedom Fiber started a project three years ago and Wednesday the company made a promise in another three years, all parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Winston counties will have high speed fiber optic internet capability.
“We’ve gotten over 1,000 miles built and we’ve connected over 8,000 homes and we have another 2,000 miles to build and a lot more homes to get done,” said Freedom Fiber CEO Steve Foshee.
The news is exactly what Ann West, superintendent of Marion County Schools, has been wanting to hear since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which forced schools to teach online.
“It’s critical that we get more connection for our students. We have homes, only about 50 percent of our homes of our students were able to connect digitally when we shut schools down so those who couldn’t had to take home paper packets," said West.
Freedom Fiber’s top priority is education and will provide a gigabit connection to every home and business throughout six counties by the end of 2023.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.