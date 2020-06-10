First Alert: Small potential to see severe storms Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today will be our last day of really high humidity. We are watching a cold front to our west that has produced showers and a few storms for parts of Tennessee and Mississippi. The cold front will move through our area this afternoon and evening giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think the best chance to see storms today will likely be for areas along and east of I-65 this afternoon. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid 90s for many locations. Winds will be breezy at times from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
First Alert for a Few Strong Storms Today: The Storm Prediction Center is showing a marginal or low risk for a few strong or severe storms today. Main impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. With plenty of instability building ahead of the cold front, I think the highest potential to see a strong or severe storm will likely occur in east Alabama today. Time frame for strong storms will likely occur between noon and 8 PM. I think most of the precipitation will move out of here by sunset. Lower Humidity Returns: You will notice a big change in the air by tomorrow morning as north winds bring in some drier conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 60s with lower humidity. It should not feel nearly as muggy as it does this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. It will be breezy at times with north winds at 10-15 mph. Friday will be very similar with morning lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking very nice and quiet with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s. Morning lows will stay slightly below average with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 87°F/67°F.
Next Big Thing: Models are hinting at an upper level disturbance developing across the Mid-Atlantic early next week. Rain and unsettled weather will be possible for areas along the east coast. There is some uncertainty on how much moisture will make it into Alabama at this time. For now, we will introduce small rain chances for mainly east Alabama next Monday and Tuesday with highs in mid to upper 80s. Models are hinting we could heat up into the 90s by the middle part of next week. Tropics look to remain quiet over the next seven days.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will notify you if any severe weather, lightning, or heavy rain is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors! Have a safe Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.