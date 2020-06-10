First Alert: Small potential to see severe storms Wednesday afternoon

First Alert for a Few Strong Storms Today: The Storm Prediction Center is showing a marginal or low risk for a few strong or severe storms today. Main impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. With plenty of instability building ahead of the cold front, I think the highest potential to see a strong or severe storm will likely occur in east Alabama today. Time frame for strong storms will likely occur between noon and 8 PM. I think most of the precipitation will move out of here by sunset. Lower Humidity Returns: You will notice a big change in the air by tomorrow morning as north winds bring in some drier conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 60s with lower humidity. It should not feel nearly as muggy as it does this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. It will be breezy at times with north winds at 10-15 mph. Friday will be very similar with morning lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 80s. Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking very nice and quiet with plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s. Morning lows will stay slightly below average with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Our average high/low for this time of the year is 87°F/67°F.