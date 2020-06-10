Etowah County residents oppose planned construction of a nearby Dollar General

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Etowah County residents are fighting the construction of a Dollar General, just outside the Tillison Bend community.
The newer Dollar General, just a couple of miles from another one in East Gadsden, would be located on a vacant lot near the entrance to Tillison Bend.
It would be located on Highway 278, with the entrance being off Lonz Street.
Residents say it will bring a lot of traffic to the quiet neighborhood, including 18-wheelers bringing stock to the store. That’s in addition to school buses and traffic heading to and from a nearby boat dock.
“There’s already a ton of congestion. There’s a local boat dock down the road, so a lot of boats are already coming in and out, causing traffic problems for people. They hang out at the highway all the time, we just don’t have a lot of space,” Chris Russell, a spokesman for the group of disaffected citizens, told WBRC FOX6 News.
Glencoe Mayor Charles Gilchrist says the city council recently annexed the land to be able to run water for the developers.
Gilchrist says that’s the city’s only involvement in the project, and if they hadn’t done it, the Hokes Bluff city council would’ve scooped it up.
Russell says they're also concerned over environmental issues, saying the site is a wetland. Their research indicates the state of Alabama declared that property as a wetland in 1956, and that it could complicate construction plans.
He says the Army Corps of Engineers will be out in a couple of weeks to look into the wetlands issue.
