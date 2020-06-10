Calls to defund police department during Birmingham City Council meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council members heard calls from the community to defund the police department at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“We are asking you. All those medical students out there right now. The ones that can’t speak right now - we’re asking you please, defund the police,” said Robert Rosencrans, Medical Student.
Representatives from groups like the Alabama Rally Against Injustice and local medical students asked council members to cut back on department funding, specifically for ammunition.
“All that money - just a fraction of it. We’re not going for salaries,” said one student,"We just want you to take some of those bullets and put it towards us..an invest in us."
Those speaking before the council say an estimated $150,000 is spent on bullets and if the money was invested in community social services, like youth outreach or job creation, communities may see less crime because more opportunity is created.
“I don’t want to pay for bullets anymore,” said Rosencrans, “I want to pay for health. The robust health which is derivative of systemic justice.”
The calls join voices of others across the nation asking for action from city leaders.
Councilor Hunter Williams, who is over the Public Safety Committee for the city, said the city doesn’t plan to dismantle the police department and stopped short of saying it would shift money, instead saying the city does recognize the importance and significance of having more money invested in city social service programs and they need help getting more money to do it.
“Birmingham’s General Fund is not going to fix every social problems we have in this city or in the country,” said Williams, "We need the help of our state and state legislators."
City councilors spoke with some of those who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting in another session following the meeting. The council president said the goal is to have an ongoing discussion.
The city released a survey Monday for community feedback about the department.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.