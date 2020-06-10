Arrest in murder of 25-year-old missing chef from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they solved the case in the death of a 25-year-old Birmingham chef who went missing in May.
The body of 25-year-old Ryan Clayton Brown was found Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the 2800 block of 29th Street SW.
Brown was last seen May 14 with two men in the Ensley-Fairfield area.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered his car, which had been burned, in the 500 block of 53rd Street in Fairfield.
Birmingham police say 26-year-old Christopher Deantwon Davis was at large and taken into custody Wednesday on a murder warrant.
Davis is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Ryan Clayton Brown was a chef at The Club, attended Tuskegee University and UAB.
“Married last October, just in the process he was looking for a house with his wife. He was real excited about the future,” his mother, Yolanda Clayton said.
