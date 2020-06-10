Alabama health department reports infant, teen die with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Wednesday evening the deaths of an infant and a teenager, both attributable to COVID-19.
ADPH says the infant and teenager both tested positive for COVID-19. The death of the infant is currently under review for any possible underlying health problems.
The death of the infant is the first case of a child under four dying of the virus in Alabama.
We’re told neither patient had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C), a rare condition in children linked to coronavirus.
The health department isn’t identifying the patients or their families because of HIPAA guidelines and privacy reasons.
A reminder from officials at the ADPH: COVID-19 can be a deadly disease for anyone and measures to reduce the risk of transmission should continue.
