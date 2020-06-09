Virtual early intervention programs proving beneficial for the Bell Center

“It really is such a gift to organizations like our and other organizations that service children who are far away, we have families from drive from Montgomery and Huntsville to receive services from us. We have a lot of children that are immunocompromised and during flu and cold season its really challenging even with all the precautions we take here to get out and receive services,” says Carden. “We will be able to provide services to families outside of greater Birmingham area with more frequency and reach families that can’t come in to the center during cold and flu season.”