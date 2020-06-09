UAB student-athletes can return for voluntary workouts June 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Department of Athletics announced an update to a plan to allow student-athletes back on campus.
The statement released Tuesday said UAB has created a detailed plan for student-athletes to return to campus.
Here is that full statement:
“The UAB Department of Athletics has created a detailed plan for our student-athletes to return to campus, following the guidance of medical experts. Student-athletes who test negative for COVID-19 and pass a cardiovascular assessment this week can participate in voluntary workouts beginning the week of June 15.”
“We have some online screening first, asking about symptoms and exposure, daily temperature checks, and wearing masks at all times,” said UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram.
Allowing athletes back on campus in June gives Ingram confidence the Blazers will start the season on time as they gear up to play their final season at Legion Field.
UAB is scheduled to kickoff the season September 3rd at Legion Field.
