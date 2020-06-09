Should companies openly support human rights movements?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies than ever are taking a stand against racism by showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but is it a smart business move?
Director of Civic Innovation Dr. Anthony C. Hood with UAB said companies showing their support for BLM is a smart move, but they need to have already made or be ready to make real tangible changes.
“We’ve been calling for companies to be more transparent and accountable to the diversity initiatives in their companies,” Dr. Anthony C. Hood said.
Dozens of companies like Apple, Amazon, and Nike began speaking out days after the killing of George Floyd. The domino effect trickling to other companies as corporate America breaks its silence on race amid nationwide protests.
Dr. Hood said companies will be held to a higher standard moving forward.
“Companies find a person of color, they create a position for chief diversity officer, they put that person in that position, they don’t give them any resources, a budget, or staff, and I think it’s just a check box. That is not going to work moving forward,” he explained.
Hood said companies must be ready to show the actions behind the words.
“We’ve been calling for this for a very long time. So, when companies go on the record and say that diversity, equity, and inclusion is important to them, then we need to make sure that their policies and practices are in alignment with their words,” Hood said.
That means looking at the company’s leadership board, vendor contracts, and community involvement, according to Hood.
