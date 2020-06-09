Salon owner drops charges against suspect for vandalizing downtown George Floyd Mural

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mural of George Floyd appeared several days after the Wheelhouse Salon was damaged during the unrest in Birmingham on May 31.
A few days later, someone spray painted a “X” over Floyd’s face. By early afternoon it was fixed.
Salon owner Johnny Grimes has now decided to drop charges against the person who did it. He says he knows the person made a bad decision and acted out of anger.
He’s not holding any grudges. Grimes’ wants forgiveness to be the narrative instead of all the rioting.
"If we’re going to make significant progress as a society and work through these issues concerning race at the heart of it, has to be forgiveness. We decided to forgive this person for defaming our mural. We thought that would help progress the movement forward,” Grimes said.
Grimes says a national conversation about race needs to happen. He says we need to have those hard conversations in order to see any kind of progress.
