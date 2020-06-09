Questions over spread of COVID-19 from Asymptomatic people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) came out to clarify their position on those people who have the coronavirus but don’t have symptoms to determine if they are contagious or not W.H.O said earlier it would be rare.
The health organization got a lot of folks stirred up, saying people who are diagnosed asymptomatic with COVID-19, but don’t have symptoms can spread the infectious disease. W.H.O. said it was rare others disagreed.
The original W.H.O. report had some optimistic steps to reopen the workplace and entertainment venues was the right move. Dr. Craig Hoseley, an Infectious Disease expert at UAB was on Good Day Alabama Tuesday.
“They believed that asymptomatic carriers of the virus in a transmission from asymptomatic individuals was uncommon,” Hoseley said.
Dr. Hoseley said there was conflicting information and studies which show there this may not be the case. One study looking at prisons and homeless shelters took issue with the that it was rare.
“They estimate 40-45 percent of individuals infected with SARs, COVID-2 are asymptomatic,” Hoseley said.
Tuesday W.H.O. came out and said there is still a lot about this infectious disease we don’t know. A representative of W.H.O. announced that they need more information and data before saying exposure to those who have the virus but no symptoms have a small risk of being contagious. Dr. Hoseley also urged caution.
“Until we have information definitive on one side or the other you need to think about that as we build out policy for opening up college campuses, sporting events," Hoseley said.
There are estimates by some that those without out symptoms could be responsible for half the spread of the disease. People tend not to show symptoms during 14 days before developing those symptoms. Hoseley said this type of information is necessary as health departments, cities and businesses develop strategies of social distancing and cleaning to combat it the virus.
