Owner drops all charges after police apprehend suspect for vandalizing downtown George Floyd mural

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owner of Wheelhouse Salon told police he wants all charges dropped against the person suspected of vandalizing a mural in front of the salon.
The downtown Birmingham business was damaged during violent protests on May 31 and added a mural of George Floyd several days later on the boards that covered the salon’s broken windows.
On June 4, the mural was vandalized. By early that afternoon it was fixed.
The owner, Johnny Grimes, says an employee encountered a man who was painting a "X" over the face of Floyd and when the employee tried to stop him. He verbally assaulted the employee, threw a bottle and drove off.
