National Weather Service says to be prepared for busy hurricane season

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service has predicted an active hurricane season, so as we deal with the remnants of Cristobal, it’s a good time to get prepared for future storms.
First, make sure you have our WBRC First Alert Weather app and set it to notify you immediately when severe weather strikes, and make that one of the ways to stay weather aware.
Tropical systems don't just batter the Gulf of Mexico, they carry their cloudy chaos inland too.
The National Weather Service says the big risks are flooding, wind and isolated tornadoes.
"We really encourage people to have a weather radio, a reliable weather app and to make sure they enable emergency alerts on their phone,” says meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite with the National Weather Service in Calera.
Weather radios run on batteries, inexpensive and will work without power, and they’ll definitely wake you up for a tornado warning.
There is one antiquated way that you should not count on... tornado sirens.
"Outdoor sirens are designed for people outdoors, they are not designed for people miles away or if you're sleeping or watching television,” cautions Satterwhite.
Recently during severe weather, he says many people reported not getting alerts.
“We had several cases earlier this spring where people had their phones in do not disturb mode or silent mode,” said Satterwhite.
When severe weather is in your area, make sure your volume is up.
You can get a basic model weather radio for $20, with the price going up for models that double as a flashlight and even a phone charger.
