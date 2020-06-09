Murals painted on boarded walls in downtown Birmingham as act of unity

Mural on Pizitz Building (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | June 9, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 1:20 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mural of unity now covers the Pizitz building in Birmingham.

There are also several murals near the Alabama Theatre downtown. Businesses including the Pizitz were boarded up as a precaution after downtown vandalism.

Building manager Catherine Holmble said they wanted to make everyone in the building feel safe, so they invited all of Birmingham to put a hand print on the wall along with painted hearts.

Organizers hope it reflects the collective voice of Birmingham, to advance change.

This is a video showing some of the art and murals in downtown.

WBRC Photojournalist Vincent Parker highlights murals of unity in Birmingham MUSIC: Wilder Adkins

