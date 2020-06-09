Murals painted on boarded walls in downtown Birmingham as act of unity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mural of unity now covers the Pizitz building in Birmingham.
There are also several murals near the Alabama Theatre downtown. Businesses including the Pizitz were boarded up as a precaution after downtown vandalism.
Building manager Catherine Holmble said they wanted to make everyone in the building feel safe, so they invited all of Birmingham to put a hand print on the wall along with painted hearts.
Organizers hope it reflects the collective voice of Birmingham, to advance change.
This is a video showing some of the art and murals in downtown.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.