How to talk to your children about racial injustice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During these unprecedented times, it is important to not forget about the little ones.
UAB Director of Student Counseling Services and Wellness Promotion Angela Stowe, PhD said it’s important parents take care of their own mental health and anxiety first, before tackling the topic of social and racial injustice with your child.
“We want to be fully present and able to support them and answer their questions in both a physically and emotionally safe environment,” said Dr. Stowe.
Stowe said the conversation with your children should be honest and tailored to their age group.
For younger children, books and tv shows that are inclusive help. Stowe also said talking about how your family values all people encourages inclusion in your child.
For older children, Stowe said it is about being honest and open to their questions.
As for attending a rally or protest with your child, Dr. Stowe said it is a good idea to take them along depending on their age and if they want to participate.
“Help them be prepared to handle whatever they may encounter there and get them emotionally and physically, and mentally ready to participate. Then, be available afterwards to debrief and to process and support them in their experiences and reactions afterwards,” she explained.
Dr. Stowe says having a conversation with your child about social and racial injustice should not be a one-time occurrence and that it is okay to teach children about values and race without exposing them to violence as that can create trauma.
