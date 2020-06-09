FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid 70s. We are dealing with some spotty showers, but most of the rain is to our north and west as Cristobal continues to spin away and move into the Missouri today. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. With plenty of humidity and daytime heating, we expect scattered storms to fire up this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it is in the low to mid-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on working outside. It will remain a little breezy today with south winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.