FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid 70s. We are dealing with some spotty showers, but most of the rain is to our north and west as Cristobal continues to spin away and move into the Missouri today. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. With plenty of humidity and daytime heating, we expect scattered storms to fire up this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it is in the low to mid-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you plan on working outside. It will remain a little breezy today with south winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS WEDNESDAY:
First Alert for Scattered Storms Wednesday: A cold front is expected to move into our area tomorrow afternoon. We should start the day in the mid 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Scattered storms will likely develop ahead of the front as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. The best chance to see storms fire up tomorrow will likely occur along and east of I-65. There’s a small chance a few storms could become strong or severe. The Storm Prediction Center is indicating a low threat for severe weather Wednesday. Main impacts will be gusty winds and small hail. I think most of us will end up rain-free by Wednesday evening as drier air moves into Central Alabama.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is looking at a drier weather pattern as we head into the weekend. Humidity levels should drop a good bit heading into Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will feel more comfortable with lows in the low to mid 60s. A few spots in North Alabama could drop into the upper 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. I’m introducing a tiny rain chance for east Alabama Saturday, but most locations will remain dry. It should be a great weekend for outdoor activities. Just a reminder to stay hydrated and to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for more than 20 minutes.
SNEAK PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking like a traditional summertime pattern with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 60s. I don’t see any significant rain chances going into next week. We will likely stay mostly dry with isolated showers and storm chances returning next Tuesday through Friday.
