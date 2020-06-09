Entertainment venues can open in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of June 6 at midnight, the Jefferson County Health Officer’s Order regarding entertainment venues expired.
Businesses will remain subject to guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Health.
Here are those guidelines involving entertainment venues.
a. Social distancing. (i) Employees shall not knowingly allow patrons or guests to congregate within six feet of a person from another household.
- (ii) Employees shall take reasonable steps to prevent people from congregating in lobby areas, break rooms, and other common areas.
b. Emergency maximum occupancy rate. Indoor and enclosed entertainment venues shall limit occupancy to 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal. Outdoor venues or those not assigned a normal occupancy load by the fire marshal shall limit occupancy as required to comply with the social distancing requirements of this paragraph.
c. Facial coverings. Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with clients or guests.
d. Sanitation. An entertainment venue shall take reasonable steps, where practicable, to regularly disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.
“Entertainment venue” includes bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing centers, tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums), race tracks, commercial or public playgrounds, adult entertainment venues, casinos, and bingo halls.
