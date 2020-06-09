Community service programs of West Alabama gets money for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The state got more than 17 million dollars from the federal government through the CARES Act that’s going to several community service programs around Alabama.
The Executive Director of Community Service programs of West Alabama explained how they’re making sure it helps those who need it most.
“Often times we’d end up with people that are right there on the edge and we can’t help them because of they’re over income. So we will be able to help more people,” according to Cynthia Burton.
She said the government is allowing them to help people at 200 percent above the poverty line instead of the normal 150 percent due to COVID-19. The agency is getting $1.6 million to help eligible people in 10 West Alabama counties.
“It’s the health issues that were existing before, but have certainly increased,“ Burton continued. That’s why community service programs will partner with Maude Whatley Health Services to ensure people can get the prescriptions and medical treatment they need.
The group will also work with the West Alabama Food Bank to fill the increased gap that’s happened to some families.
“This is immediate needs and long term needs. This money is going to cover up to September 30, 2021,” Burton concluded.
That money should become available later this month.
