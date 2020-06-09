Center Point man shot in wrist after confronting home intruder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point man was shot in the wrist early Tuesday morning after he confronted someone outside of his home, according to Jefferson County authorities.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Fox Hill Court NW around 1:38 a.m.
A short time later a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his wrist.
The man told deputies that he and his wife heard someone outside their home and saw someone near their vehicle. The man said he went outside and yelled at the person and that person ran to a car and shot at him, hitting him in the wrist.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.