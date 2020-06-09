Center Point HS football returns to the practice field

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - After waiting a week to practice, the Center Point High School football team was back on the practice field.
Tuesday was the Eagles’ first day back at practice since the middle of March, and head coach George Bates said with the new COVID-19 guidelines, practice was very smooth.
Bates said not practicing last week gave his staff extra time to finalize a safe plan for practice, and believes Tuesday’s practice was a success and worth the wait.
Bates said the players adjusted to the new guidelines quickly and hopes after this week they can move forward with the x’s and o’s and not focus on the new procedures. Overall, he said it was the best day of practice he’s had in three years.
“It has a lot to do with the excitement, we haven’t really seen the guys since March 14, but I don’t know for whatever it is, the Lord blessed us with great weather, so it’s been an amazing first day. The guys really did a good job of social distancing," said Bates.
Center Point decided to wait a week to practice to make sure they had masks, thermometers and water for their players.
