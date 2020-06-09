Beloved former Jefferson County judge dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Jefferson County judge, Joseph Louis Boohaker, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Boohaker was elected as a circuit court judge in the Civil Division in Jefferson County in 2000 and as presiding judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit of Alabama in 2015.
Boohaker was 66. His funeral was Tuesday, June 9.
Boohaker retired Feb 29, 2020.
Prior to his judgeships, Boohaker was a private practice lawyer for about two decades, representing both plaintiffs and defendants. He earned his law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and was admitted to the Alabama Bar Association in 1979.
Boohaker’s family said he had diversity in clients, accepting payment even in cows when necessary.
Boohaker’s family said in his obituary, “His lifetime of service is clearly seen between each of the lines on this page. He has fought for his family, for the members of his church, the members of his faith, the members of the Lebanese community, the Birmingham community, and those who weren’t members of his community. He spent his life fighting for anyone who needed to be fought for.”
