AFC now offers rapid COVID-19 testing at Birmingham location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Family Care (AFC) is the first urgent care network in Birmingham to offer a rapid coronavirus test.
The company says the test can deliver a positive result in five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes.
AFC is administering the test at its Cahaba Village clinic in Birmingham at 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza, Suite 110.
The molecular point-of-care test is only available to patients who meet specific criteria, and patients must preregister at this link.
“This one-of-a-kind test is a critical tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID in Birmingham and across Alabama,” explained Dr. Benjamin Barlow, Chief Medical Officer of American Family Care. “It allows patients to get results quickly so they can receive the treatment they need to get better, and they can take steps to protect their loved ones and neighbors from contracting the virus.”
