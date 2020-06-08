Vestavia Hills’ Buddy Anderson retiring from coaching after 2020 season

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Long time Vestavia Hills High School head football coach Buddy Anderson has decided the upcoming season will be his final one on the sideline.
Anderson broke the news to his coaching staff and players Monday morning during their first workout together since the pandemic.
This fall will be Anderson’s 49th season with the Rebels - his 43rd as head coach.
Anderson says he has been thinking about the decision for the last several months and it involved a lot of prayer, but he’s at peace with the decision.
Starting January 1, Anderson says he’ll still be working with the school system in some capacity.
No word yet from the school on who the new head coach will be, but Anderson says he won’t be involved in that decision.
