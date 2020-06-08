Urban Air Adventure Park will reopen in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Urban Air Adventure Parks in Homewood and Trussville will reopen to the public Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Ahead of reopening to the public, Urban Air is offering a free day of fun for all essential workers and families.
They simply need to sign up for a two-hour block on Friday, June 12 (from 4-6 p.m., 5-7 p.m., and 6-8 p.m.).
Anyone who serves on the front lines is eligible including, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers.
Urban Air said new safety protocols have been implemented for the health and well-being of guests and employees:
- Enhanced cleaning procedures (hourly maintenance as well as deep cleanings)
- Temperatures taken of all guests and team members
- All team members must wear masks
- Limited capacity on all attractions, maintaining appropriate social distancing during the two-hour reservations
- Strategically placed hand sanitizers throughout high traffic areas including the front entrance, café, attraction entrances and exits and party rooms
- Cashless food service
- Gloves and masks available for purchase
Saturday, June 13 (open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.) - Open to everyone
