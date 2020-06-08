Ten turn lanes to be added to Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction employed by ALDOT will begin installing turn lanes at intersections like Mae Hinton Boulevard off Highway 69 South soon as weather allows.
“It is opening up out here. A lot of people are moving down this way," Waymon Scullark explained. He is one of thousands of drivers who travel the area along Highway 69 South.
The Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission used $800,000 in savings from the Bear Creek Cut-Off Road project to help add 10 turn lanes for roads intersecting with 69 South, according to Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson.
“Our goal is to move traffic and to try and make sure that’s done as expeditiously and safely as possible.”
Ten turn lanes will be added at intersections between 65th Street and Mae Hinton Boulevard. They include Hillcrest School Road, Patriot Parkway and Bobby Miller Parkway on northbound lanes along Highway 69.
Additional southbound turn lanes will go on Bear Creek Road, Weatherby Drive, Hillcrest School Road, Patriot Parkway and Southview Lane. Scullark hopes drivers are prepared when that happens.
“People are so used to not having the turn lanes there. That when people do turn if they don’t have their turn signal on nobody’s paying attention and you could possible get rear-ended.”
Judge Robertson believes most of that work to add turn lanes will be finished before start of Fall classes.
