Round table discussion on community policing happening in Tuscaloosa Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The relationship between police and the communities they serve are getting a closer look that’s leading to an online discussion about community policing in Tuscaloosa.
"I think there is a huge hunger out there about having these conversations, to be frank and honest,” according to Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
The Chamber will host a round table discussion Wednesday that will include among others Tuscaloosa’s Chief of Police, Mayor Walt Maddox and City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, the head of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee.
“Understanding what a routine stop looks like. Understanding the steps taken in training and recruiting officers that are aligned in their philosophies,”Mildred Black Hooks, the chair of the Chamber’s Diversity Business Council, expressed.
Three peaceful protests have happened in Tuscaloosa since George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Organizers said this is the right time to have open and frank discussions about policing and race here too.
“These aren’t new issues. They’ve been around for generations. And I really think there’s a special and unique opportunity to get to the heart of some of these problems.” Page concluded.
That round table discussion called bridging the gap on community policing happens Wednesday at 1:30. It’s available through the Zoom and Facebook Live on the Chamber of Commerce or West Alabama’s website.
You can get more information about it by going to www.tuscaloosachamber.com/dbc.
