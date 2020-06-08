Protesters hold peaceful protest in Jacksonville for general police reform

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People of all ages gathered in Jacksonville for a police reform protest Monday afternoon.
People held signs and wore shirts that say "Black Lives Matter" and bore the names of victims such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin.
Those who gathered held up signs and received supportive horn honks from cars passing Jacksonville Public Square on Highway 21.
One man yelled out, “Y’all need to get a job! Then you wouldn’t have time to be out here!” and was met with loud boos.
Speakers began speaking at 4 p.m. Lisa Lace told people they need to stay in touch with each other so they can plan where their movement goes next.
“If y’all just came out here to hold up a sign, I’d rather you not even be here!” Allie Blake told the crowd.
Blake says he got involved in the message behind "Black Lives Matter" more than a week ago after seeing protests on national television.
“I made a post about coming out to the square to protest, and I was going to do it, even if it was just me and my sign. And I posted that, I got about 80 something shares, people came out and it became a movement, so we’re just going to continue that movement,” Blake said.
The crowd heard from a few speakers then marched from the square to Mountain Street under police escort, then turned around and came back to hear from more speakers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.