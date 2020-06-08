Petition started to rename UA buildings with racist history

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A petition to eliminate racial history on campuses of university in Alabama are gaining a lot of traction.
A petition in Tuscaloosa has more than 17,000 digital signatures to change the names of specific buildings.
Rename Buildings with a Racist History on the University of Alabama Campus is the name of the petition started by a student named Makenzi Dugan. The goal is to reach 25,000 signatures.
The petition states every year when freshmen step on campus, they pledge to uphold the Capstone Creed during their time on campus. However Dugan says it is incredibly hypocritical to have students promise to “promote equity and inclusion” when there are buildings such as Morgan Hall, Bibb Graves Hall, and Nott Hall on their campus named after KKK leaders and slave owners.
The UA Student Government Association also announced Sunday they support changing the names of these buildings and others like it.
WBRC reached out to the University of Alabama to see if they had anything to say about the petition but hasn’t heard back yet.
There are also petitions for Auburn University and UAB.
