Jefferson Co. Health Officer: Don’t forget about COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Protests, policing and politics might be leading the national conversation, but Jefferson County’s Health Officer said it is important to remember this is all happening during a pandemic.
“Do not assume this is going away because it is not getting the front headlines in the front of the news,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Department of Health.
“It does concern me that people do assume it’s all better, even these [State Health] orders expiring and things like that, it does not mean there is a complete green-light for people to go back to what they want to do.”
A technical issue late last week made it appear cases of COVID-19 were decreasing in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health attributed the problem to an “overwhelming” of “the national surveillance pipeline… due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results.”
ADPH said its current data is accurate, but “as a result of a reporting backlog, this dashboard appears to display sizeable increases in all numbers. The reason is that there has been a lag time in adding some reports.”
Statewide, more than 700 people have died from COVID-19, with 109 deaths happening in Jefferson County. Of the more than 2,000 cases in the county, nearly 450 were reported in the last two weeks.
“I do think we have to move to the point where we are able to think about more than one thing at once and that can be a challenge but we do need people to remain vigilant because nothing has really changed that much, in terms of the risk out there,” said Dr. Wilson.
He added, “We had an increase in cases and then a plateau and it does look like we have had about a week of numbers going down slightly but it’s just one week, so I am very cautious about saying anything definitive about where we are.”
