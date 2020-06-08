Housing Authority Birmingham District cuts ties with Church of the Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Housing Authority Birmingham District Board of Commissioners voted Monday to cut ties with Church of the Highlands following a social media controversy involving pastor Chris Hodges.
Since October 2017, HABD has had a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with COTH for resident outreach programs and social services at its Campus of Hope located in the Marks Village Public Housing community.
Pastor Hodges recently submitted a public apology after “liking” some social media posts.
HABD Board of Commissioners said, “Pastor Hodges’ views do not reflect those of HABD and its residents; and Hodges’ values are not in line with those of HABD residents.”
HABD and Campus of Hope staff will continue to work with other faith-based organizations in the community to identify resources that will replace the services that were provided by COTH.
In addition, the vote to cancel the MOU with COTH will cease activities provided by The Dream Center and Christ Health Center, which are both ministries within the COTH.
HABD said, “HABD greatly appreciates the many resources provided for our residents by COTH staff and volunteers over the years. Severing this partnership does not diminish the great work and support from COTH, which has made a difference in the lives of countless residents.”
This is Pastor Hodges’ apology concerning the social media controversy:
